Celtic Target Chancel Mbemba Waiting For FC Porto To Agree Fee With Newcastle

Celtic target Chancel Mbemba is waiting for FC Porto to agree a deal with Newcastle United to take him to the Estadio do Dragao.



The defender has already agreed personal terms with the Portuguese giants as he looks to seal a switch away from St James' Park.











Now Mbemba is waiting for Porto and Newcastle to agree terms amongst themselves, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo.



The defender has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, including Brendan Rodgers' Scottish champions Celtic.





The 23-year-old was snapped up by Newcastle from Belgian giants Anderlecht in 2015, putting pen to paper to a five-year contract with the club.



A DR Congo international with 38 caps to his name, Mbemba saw his appearances restricted to just nine in the Premier League for Newcastle last term.



Mbemba is now waiting for the green light to turn the page and link up with Portuguese giants Porto.



Porto won the Portuguese league title last term.

