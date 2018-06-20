Chelsea And Juventus Trail Serie A Giants In Chase For Roma Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are interested in signing Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi this summer but they are trailing behind Inter in the race to land the Italian.



A winger by trade, Florenzi played a key role playing as a full-back in Roma’s run to the Champions League semi-finals last season and also helped them to finish in Serie A’s top four.











With his contract expiring at the end of next season, Roma are aware that they could lose the player this summer and have been in talks to extend his current deal.



However, the full-back is in demand both in Serie A and abroad and it has been claimed as many as three clubs are interested in snaring him away from Roma in the ongoing window.





Chelsea and Juventus are keeping close tabs on his situation at Roma, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are currently leading the race to sign Florenzi.



The Nerazzurri are giving it a real push to land the 27-year-old and are believed be in talks with Roma and the player’s representatives to land the defender this summer.



Chelsea remain in the race but for the moment Inter are putting in the legwork to take Florenzi away from the Stadio Olimpico.



The Blues could step up their efforts after they appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new manager.

