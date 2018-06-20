XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/06/2018 - 12:08 BST

Chelsea Legend Flies To London Amid Blues Closing On Maurizio Sarri Appointment

 




Gianfranco Zola left for London on Tuesday to hold talks with Chelsea as the club prepare to appoint him as Maurizio Sarri’s number two at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are close to solving their managerial conundrum and are expected to announce the departure of Antonio Conte in the coming days to pave the way for a new manager.




A contract has been agreed for Sarri and he is expected to sign on the dotted line with Chelsea by the end of the week to become the new manager at Stamford Bridge.

Zola has been reportedly tipped to become the assistant manager at Chelsea, but the former Blue has remained coy when asked about his possible return to his former club.
 


But the wheels are in motion and according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Zola left Russia, where he was working as pundit in the World Cup, on Tuesday for London.

The Chelsea legend will hold talks with the club over becoming Sarri’s number two.


The Blues are not expecting any more hurdles towards getting Sarri and Zola, and starting a fresh new chapter in the club’s history this summer.

There are also suggestions Sarri could look to retain some of Conte’s men as part of his backroom staff.
 