06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/06/2018 - 16:33 BST

Emre Can On Verge of Completing Liverpool To Juventus Switch

 




Departing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will undergo a medical with Juventus on Thursday ahead of his proposed free transfer to the Italian champions.

Can’s contract with the Reds is set to expire at the end of the month and he has decided against signing a new deal with the Merseyside giants to extend his stay at Anfield.




Juventus have long been in touch with the player’s representatives over a proposed move to Italy for the Germany midfielder and an agreement is in place for him to join the Bianconeri.

The midfielder has already agreed a five-year contract with the Italian champions and is now set to complete the rest of the formalities ahead of his official move.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, he will arrive in Turin on Thursday and check into Juventus’ facilities in Vinovo to undergo a medical ahead of joining the club.

Juventus have already carried out a preliminary medical in Germany and he will go through thorough checks in Italy before signing a contract with the club.


The Italian champions are expected to announce his arrival in the coming days to conclude their year-long pursuit of the midfielder.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and turned in 167 appearances for the Reds, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists for his team-mates.
 