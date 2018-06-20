XRegister
Inside Futbol

20/06/2018 - 12:30 BST

Inter In Touch With Chelsea To Take Wing-Back On Loan

 




Inter are probing Chelsea for the signature of full-back Davide Zappacosta on an initial loan deal this summer.

Chelsea snapped up the Italian full-back from Torino last summer, but he struggled to nail down a place in the starting eleven throughout last season.




Only 12 of his 22 Premier League appearances came in the starting eleven and he started half of Chelsea’s Champions League games during the 2017/18 campaign.

With Maurizio Sarri expected to pursue Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj once he becomes Chelsea manager, there are questions marks over Zappacosta’s long term future at Stamford Bridge.
 


Inter are prepared to offer him a route back to Italy this summer and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they are in touch with Chelsea to probe the possibility of signing the defender.

It has been claimed that the Nerazzurri are trying to convince Chelsea to let them sign Zappacosta on an initial loan deal with an option to buy at a later date.


While it is still unclear whether Chelsea are considering letting the defender go, Inter are trying their luck and have identified Zappacosta as a possible summer target.

The 26-year-old has a contract until 2021 with the west London club.
 