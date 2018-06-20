Inter Offered Man Utd Target Marko Arnautovic and Stoke City’s Mortiz Bauer

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have been offered the chance to make a move for Manchester United target Marko Arnautovic, but are cool on taking him back to the San Siro.



Arnautovic played for Inter during a loan spell in the 2009/10 campaign, but failed to make an impact and joined Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen.











He helped West Ham survive in the Premier League last season and has been mooted as a target for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.



Arnautovic's agent, who is also his brother, is looking for options for his client and, according to Sky Italia, held a meeting to propose the Hammers star to Inter.





But the Nerazzurri are not yet keen on re-signing Arnautovic and would only do so under circumstances.



Inter have also been offered the chance to sign Moritz Bauer from Stoke City.



The right-back could not prevent Stoke from dropping down into the Championship last season and could be on the move away from the Potteries this summer.



Bauer joined Stoke in the winter transfer window earlier this year from Rubin Kazan.

