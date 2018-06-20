Leeds United No Further Forward On Centre-Back Swoop, Question Marks Over Whether Still Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have made no further progress towards signing Kyle Bartley from Swansea City, raising question marks over whether the defender will seal an Elland Road return.



Bartley impressed while on loan at Leeds in the 2016/17 campaign and the Whites made an early move to resign him this summer.











Swansea are open to selling Bartley for the right price, despite thoughts they might want to keep hold of the centre-back following their relegation to the Championship, while the player is claimed to want the move to Leeds.



But progress towards a deal has not moved forward, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, raising question marks amongst fans over whether new head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants Bartley.





Bielsa often likes to play a midfielder as part of his back three in order to improve the quality of distribution from defence.



Leeds have also been linked with potentially loaning Juan Foyth from Tottenham Hotspur.



Bartley has also attracted interest from Scottish giants Rangers, but Steven Gerrard's men recently signed two central defenders in Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic.



The Swansea defender has been on holiday with Leeds star Luke Ayling this summer, with the full-back keen to further sell an Elland Road switch.

