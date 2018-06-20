Leeds United Wages Short of Level Transfer Target Would Want

Follow @insidefutbol





David Stockdale's wage demands currently exceed the amount Leeds United would be prepared to pay the goalkeeper.



Leeds are looking to bring in new goalkeeper and let Felix Wiedwald head back to Germany on Tuesday, with the custodian joining Bundesliga club and German Cup holders Eintracht Frankfurt.











Shot-stopper Stockdale has been told his is surplus to requirements at Birmingham City and is expected to leave the club this summer.



Leeds are interested in taking Stockdale to Elland Road, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is a mismatch between the two parties.





Currently Stockdale is looking for a higher wage than Leeds would be prepared to put on the table.



As such, it is unclear whether the goalkeeper could make the switch to Elland Road this summer.



Stockdale is expected to be given a free transfer by Birmingham, who have made clear if he stays then he will be training with the youth team.



The 32-year-old joined Birmingham from Brighton in 2017 and is an experienced Championship performer.

