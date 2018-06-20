XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2018 - 16:27 BST

Leeds United Wages Short of Level Transfer Target Would Want

 




David Stockdale's wage demands currently exceed the amount Leeds United would be prepared to pay the goalkeeper.

Leeds are looking to bring in new goalkeeper and let Felix Wiedwald head back to Germany on Tuesday, with the custodian joining Bundesliga club and German Cup holders Eintracht Frankfurt.




Shot-stopper Stockdale has been told his is surplus to requirements at Birmingham City and is expected to leave the club this summer.

Leeds are interested in taking Stockdale to Elland Road, but according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, there is a mismatch between the two parties.
 


Currently Stockdale is looking for a higher wage than Leeds would be prepared to put on the table.

As such, it is unclear whether the goalkeeper could make the switch to Elland Road this summer.


Stockdale is expected to be given a free transfer by Birmingham, who have made clear if he stays then he will be training with the youth team.

The 32-year-old joined Birmingham from Brighton in 2017 and is an experienced Championship performer.
 