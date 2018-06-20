XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/06/2018 - 22:09 BST

Liverpool To Take Decision On Star After World Cup But Lazio Still Up Against It To Do Deal

 




Liverpool have postponed taking a decision on Marko Grujic's future until after the World Cup, but Lazio still look up against it to land the Serbian midfielder.

The Serie A outfit are keen on taking Grujic to the Stadio Olimpico this summer, but the Liverpool man is not short of admirers with Atalanta, AC Milan and Fulham also interested.




Liverpool have postponed a decision on Grujic until after the World Cup, according to Italian outet Lalaziosiamonoi.it, but it has been claimed the Reds are leaning towards sanctioning a loan move to Cardiff City.

Grujic spent the second half of last season on loan with the Bluebirds and helped Neil Warnock's men to win promotion to the Premier League.
 


The 22-year-old made 13 appearances in the Championship, scoring once.

Grujic has struggled for playing time at Liverpool since joining the club and has only 14 senior side outings to his name.


A return to Cardiff would give Grujic the opportunity to play in the Premier League on a regular basis.

However, with Liverpool having taken no final decision, other options may still be in play for the Serbian.
 