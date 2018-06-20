Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur Tipped To Open Door To Leeds United Loans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are expected to make loan signings from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur as a result of Marcelo Bielsa's appointment.



The legendary Argentine has taken over as head coach on a two-year deal at Elland Road and hopes are high amongst Whites fans that he can spark a promotion push from the Championship.











Bielsa is regarded as an inspirational figure by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.



The new Leeds head coach is now in the thick of transfer plans with the club and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, is set to have the doors opened at Tottenham and Manchester City to loan signings.





Both Pochettino and Guardiola are expected to want to send players to Elland Road to learn from Bielsa.



Leeds have already been linked with Manchester City goalkeeper Angus Gunn and Tottenham defender Juan Foyth.



Bielsa is due to fly into England from Argentina on Saturday and will then welcome the Leeds squad back for pre-season training on Monday morning.



The 62-year-old former Athletic Bilbao coach is expected to work the players hard over the summer as he looks for them to hit the ground running at the start of the new season.

