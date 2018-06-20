Napoli Coach Carlo Ancelotti Slams Door On Tottenham Hotspur’s Chances of Signing Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Carlo Ancelotti has refused to let Napoli consider selling midfielder Amadou Diawara, despite Tottenham Hotspur showing interest.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is aiming to sign midfielders this summer, especially as Mousa Dembele could leave, and set his sights on raiding Serie A for Diawara.











He made 27 appearances for Napoli last term as the Azzurri pushed Juventus for the Serie A title.



Ancelotti has taken over at Napoli and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, has instructed the club not to consider offers for the 20-year-old, despite Tottenham being keen.





Napoli could earn a big fee from selling Diawara to Tottenham, but Ancelotti is desperate to keep hold of the defensive midfielder.



And the Serie A side have therefore slapped an unavailable tag on the midfielder this summer.



Diawara has made a total of 55 appearances for Napoli since joining the club in 2016.



His contract with the Serie A giants runs until 2021.

