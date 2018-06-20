XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2018 - 21:38 BST

Premier League, Not Yet – Legendary Chelsea Scout Gives Verdict On Everton and Liverpool Target Hakim Ziyech

 




Legendary talent spotter Piet de Visser, who still scouts for Premier League giants Chelsea, does not feel that Liverpool and Everton target Hakim Ziyech is yet ready for the demands of the Premier League.

Ziyech, who is on the books at Dutch giants Ajax, is currently at the World Cup as part of the Morocco squad.




Eyes have been on the 24-year-old playmaker amid his links with Liverpool, where he has been mooted as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, and Everton, where director of football Marcel Brands knows all about Ziyech from his time in Dutch football.

But legendary Dutch scout De Visser thinks that Ziyech is not ready for the top level.
 


He told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: "Good footballer, but not for the top.

"Certainly not in England. He needs far too much time", De Visser added.


Ziyech was in fine form for Ajax last season, providing 18 assists for his team-mates and scoring nine goals.

The attacking midfielder has completed 90 minutes in both Morocco's World Cup group stage games so far and is expected to feature once again on 25th June against Spain.

Ziyech has also been linked with Roma.
 