XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2018 - 13:46 BST

Real Madrid’s Swoop For Ukrainian Goalkeeper Won’t Affect Bid For Liverpool Target Alisson

 




Real Madrid’s move for Zorya Luhansk goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is independent of their pursuit of Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson.

The European champions are in advanced negotiations with the Ukrainian outfit for the signature of the 19-year-old goalkeeper and an agreement is place between the two clubs.




Real Madrid have agreed an initial fee of €8.5m with Zorya Luhansk for Lunin and various performance based bonuses are attached to the agreement which is expected to inflate the final figures of the deal.

Lunin is expected to travel to Spain to complete the formalities of the transfer, but Real Madrid’s interest in recruiting a new number one remains intact.
 


And according to Marca, Lunin’s proposed arrival is unlikely to make much of a difference in the European champions’ pursuit of Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer.

The Brazilian remains Real Madrid’s top target but they are finding it hard to reach an agreement with Roma, who are asking for big money before agreeing to sell their number one.


Alisson, who has also been on Liverpool and Chelsea’s radar, wants a move to the Bernabeu and is waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.

Real Madrid are still in talks with Roma and are hopeful of agreeing a deal soon.
 