Real Madrid’s Swoop For Ukrainian Goalkeeper Won’t Affect Bid For Liverpool Target Alisson

Real Madrid’s move for Zorya Luhansk goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is independent of their pursuit of Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson.



The European champions are in advanced negotiations with the Ukrainian outfit for the signature of the 19-year-old goalkeeper and an agreement is place between the two clubs.











Real Madrid have agreed an initial fee of €8.5m with Zorya Luhansk for Lunin and various performance based bonuses are attached to the agreement which is expected to inflate the final figures of the deal.



Lunin is expected to travel to Spain to complete the formalities of the transfer, but Real Madrid’s interest in recruiting a new number one remains intact.





And according to Marca, Lunin’s proposed arrival is unlikely to make much of a difference in the European champions’ pursuit of Roma goalkeeper Alisson this summer.



The Brazilian remains Real Madrid’s top target but they are finding it hard to reach an agreement with Roma, who are asking for big money before agreeing to sell their number one.



Alisson, who has also been on Liverpool and Chelsea’s radar, wants a move to the Bernabeu and is waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.



Real Madrid are still in talks with Roma and are hopeful of agreeing a deal soon.

