06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/06/2018 - 12:12 BST

Serie A Giants Ready To Rival Arsenal For Gelson Martins

 




Lazio are considering going head-to-head with Arsenal for the signature of Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins this summer.

The winger is one of the many players who have requested to terminate his contract with the Portuguese giants for just cause following an attack on the players and coaching staff by disgruntled Sporting Lisbon fans last month.




It is still unclear whether Martins will be available on a free transfer, but clubs are lining up to make sure they are in a position to take advantage this summer.

Arsenal are keen to take him to England in the ongoing window and even AC Milan have been linked with a move for the winger as he looks to leave Sporting Lisbon.
 


And it seems there is more interest in Martins as according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are keen to make their way into the transfer melee for the Portugal international.

The Roman club are in the market for attackers and with the Portugal winger potentially available on a free transfer, Lazio are keen to explore the possibility of signing him.


Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is in Russia and could hold talks with the player’s entourage about a potential move to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.
 