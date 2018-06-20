XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/06/2018 - 21:53 BST

Still Optimism As Lazio and West Ham Continue Felipe Anderson Talks

 




Lazio and West Ham United are continuing to hold Felipe Anderson talks and, with both parties wanting to reach an agreement, the Italian side are already thinking of replacements.

The Hammers have been chasing Anderson and have submitted several bids to take the Brazilian attacking midfielder to the London Stadium.




No agreement has been reached yet, but according to Italian daily La Repubblica, talks between the clubs are continuing with a distance of around €5m between the pair.

But with Lazio and West Ham both intending to reach an agreement, the odds remain in favour of Anderson heading to the Premier League.
 


The Serie A side have also started to eye replacements for Anderson.

Anderson made 32 appearances for Lazio over the course of last season, scoring eight goals and providing ten assists for his team-mates.


He has 177 appearances in total for the Serie A giants to his name, with 34 goals and 42 assists.

Anderson's contract with Lazio runs until 2020 and a possible extension had been mooted before West Ham's approach.
 