06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/06/2018 - 15:54 BST

Stoke City Make Late Dash To Beat Middlesbrough To Paddy McNair

 




Stoke City are making a late push to beat Middlesbrough to the signing of Sunderland midfielder Paddy McNair.

Tony Pulis wants McNair at the Riverside Stadium this summer and Boro have agreed a fee with Sunderland for the Northern Ireland international.




But McNair has not yet signed off on personal terms with Middlesbrough, meaning the transfer is not done and dusted yet.

And, according to the BBC, Stoke have rekindled their interest in McNair and are trying to take him to the Potteries.
 


Stoke are looking to instantly bounce back to the Premier League following relegation last season and new boss Gary Rowett is keen to land McNair.

With Middlesbrough not having yet wrapped up the deal, there may be an opening for the Potters.


Sunderland had been hoping to keep hold of the midfielder, who can also play in defence, but have been forced to concede defeat following their relegation to League One.

Middlesbrough have agreed to pay an initial £3.5m for McNair, with further bonuses meaning the final figure could go above £5m.
 