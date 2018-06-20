Swap Deal Involving Liverpool Linked Goalkeeper Joining Napoli Mooted In Italy

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan and Napoli could negotiate a swap deal that could see Liverpool linked Gianluigi Donnarumma move to the San Paolo in exchange for Jose Callejon.



The Spanish attacker, who scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists last season, has appeared on the radar of AC Milan for the ongoing summer transfer window.











The 31-year-old has been an important part of the Napoli squad and the Serie A giants are unlikely to entertain an offer, but an unlikely swap deal between the two clubs has been mooted.



Napoli are still in the market for a new number one and have been considering a number of options across Europe, including signing Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech on loan.





Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma’s future at AC Milan has been under the scanner, with Liverpool believed to be interested in taking him to England and Jurgen Klopp having spoken to the shot-stopper's agent.



According to Italian radio station Radio Crc, a swap deal involving Donnarumma and Callejon could be worked out, with AC Milan also earning a fee as part of the agreement.



Napoli’s need for a new goalkeeper could be fulfilled by signing the AC Milan shot-stopper and the Rossoneri would get their hands on the former Real Madrid attacker.



However, multiple moving pieces need to fall into place for the swap deal to go through this summer.

