West Ham Edge Ahead In Chase For Leicester And Newcastle Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have moved into pole position for the signature of Leicester City and Newcastle United target Stefan Sturaro after tabling a bid with Juventus.



The 25-year-old midfielder was a bit part player at Juventus last season and the Italian champions are prepared to listen to offers for the player during the ongoing window.











Genoa and Eintracht Frankfurt have shown an interest in the midfielder this summer, but the Premier League seems to be his likely destination at the moment.



Newcastle and Leicester have made similar bids of around €13m for the player, but for the moment it seems West Ham have stolen a march on their Premier League counterparts for Sturaro.





According to Turin based daily Tuttosport, the Hammers have slapped in an offer worth €18m for the player and have committed to put in another €2m as a performance based bonus.



The final figures of the proposed deal could touch the €20m mark, which Juventus have been demanding from the midfielder’s suitors this summer.



Manuel Pellegrini has identified the midfielder as a possible target and West Ham have moved into pole position to take the Italian to the Olympic Stadium this summer.



It remains to be seen whether Leicester or Newcastle look to match or better West Ham’s bid for Sturaro in the coming days.

