West Ham Put In Contract Offer For Arsenal And Chelsea Midfield Target Jean-Michael Seri

Arsenal and Chelsea linked midfielder Jean-Michael Seri has received a concrete offer on his table from West Ham, it has been claimed.



Seri has a year left on his contract with Nice and is almost certain to leave the Ligue 1 club as he has a number of suitors interested in signing him this summer.











Arsenal and Chelsea have long held an interest in the Ivorian midfielder and Serie A giants Roma and Napoli are also working on deals to take him to Italy in the ongoing window.



But for the moment he seems closer to a move to England and West Ham are claimed to be the ones who are currently leading the race to land the much coveted midfielder.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the midfielder has a concrete offer on his table from West Ham for a proposed move to the London Stadium this summer.



Manuel Pellegrini is carrying out the retooling of the Hammers squad and he is exploring the possibility taking the Nice midfield man to England in the ongoing window.



With talks between the club and his representatives ongoing, West Ham are hopeful of a positive outcome after losing out on signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.



They recently completed deals to sign defender Issa Diop from Toulouse and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski from Swansea City.

