Arsenal Interest Made Me Nervous, Gunners New Boy Admits

German goalkeeper Bernd Leno has admitted he was nervous when he heard a club of Arsenal's stature wanted to sign him.



Leno, who appeared 38 times for Bayer Leverkusen last season, has become Emery's second signing since taking charge of the club, and joins Arsenal on a long-term contract from the Bundesliga outfit.











The 26-year-old has stated that he was a bit nervous at the beginning when he heard about Arsenal's interest in him, but at the same time was proud and sure that he wants to join the Gunners.



The shot-stopper told the club's official website: "I was excited and proud too, because Arsenal is such a big club all over the world.





"In Germany, Arsenal are so famous and when I heard it, I was a little bit nervous but at that moment it was clear for me: I wanted to sign for Arsenal."



The goalkeeper is happy with the fact that the club believe in him and explained that Emery made it clear to him that he is a superb goalkeeper who he wants to join Arsenal.



"Of course Arsène Wenger was always the coach at Arsenal but now it’s a new chapter for the club. I spoke to Unai Emery and he said that he believes I’m a good goalkeeper, and that he wanted me to join.



"For me it was clear that the club and the coach wanted to sign me, so I’m happy that all the people at the club said that I’m a good goalkeeper."



Leno is expected to provide strong competition to Arsenal's number one Petr Cech and help Emery in his ambitions to achieve good results in the Premier League.



