XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/06/2018 - 23:18 BST

Arsenal Linked Midfielder Close To Surprise Switch To Serie A Side

 




Arsenal linked midfielder Jakub Jankto is close to completing a surprise switch to Atalanta.

The midfielder is on the books at Udinese, but his development has been noted by a number of clubs and he has regularly been linked with a move away.




It had been thought that Jankto could leave Italy and head to the Premier League, but he is set to continue his adventure in Serie A.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Jankto is one step away from joining Atalanta for a fee of €13m.
 


Atalanta are moving quickly to make a splash and put the loss of Bryan Cristante to Roma behind them.

Cristante joined Roma earlier this summer for a €5m loan fee and an obligation to buy set at €15m; a further €10m in bonuses could also be banked by Atalanta.


Jankto, 22, was snapped up by Udinese from Czech side Slavia Prague in 2014 and progressed to the first team via a loan spell at Ascoli.

The midfielder has been capped ten times by the Czech Republic.
 