Arsenal Linked Midfielder Close To Surprise Switch To Serie A Side

Arsenal linked midfielder Jakub Jankto is close to completing a surprise switch to Atalanta.



The midfielder is on the books at Udinese, but his development has been noted by a number of clubs and he has regularly been linked with a move away.











It had been thought that Jankto could leave Italy and head to the Premier League, but he is set to continue his adventure in Serie A.



According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Jankto is one step away from joining Atalanta for a fee of €13m.





Atalanta are moving quickly to make a splash and put the loss of Bryan Cristante to Roma behind them.



Cristante joined Roma earlier this summer for a €5m loan fee and an obligation to buy set at €15m; a further €10m in bonuses could also be banked by Atalanta.