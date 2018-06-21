Belgian Giants Set To Snap Up Departing Manchester United Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgium Under-19 goalkeeper Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui is set to join Anderlecht this summer after Manchester United released him at the end of last season.



Snapped up from Belgian outfit Standard Liege in 2015, the goalkeeper struggled to impress during his three-year stint at Manchester United’s academy.











He made just two appearances in the UEFA Youth League last season and didn’t feature once for the Manchester United Under-23 side in the Premier League 2.



With a number of talented goalkeepers in their ranks, Manchester United decided against offering him a new deal and released him at the end of last season.





However, Moutha-Sebtaoui remains a coveted young talent in Belgium and according to Het Laatste Nieuws, he will be joining Anderlecht this summer.



He has already been training with the Belgian giants and will officially join the club at the start of next month as he looks to start a fresh chapter in his career.



The Belgian Under-19 international will be looking to rebuild his career at Anderlecht and hope to break into the first team in the coming years.



A Belgian of Moroccan descent, Moutha-Sebtaoui has represented Belgium in youth internationals.

