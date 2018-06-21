XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/06/2018 - 17:05 BST

Big Challenge, For Sure – Fred Delights At Manchester United Move

 




New Manchester United signing Fred insists that at Old Trafford he will look to win trophies alongside his new team-mates and new manager.

The Red Devils unveiled the Brazilian as their second signing of the summer after the midfielder completed a medical and put pen-to-paper to a five-year deal which also contains the provision for a further one-year extension.




Expressing his delight at having secured the move, the 25-year-old said that it is wonderful for him to have the opportunity to sign for such a reputed club with such a great history.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs was one name that was specifically mentioned by Fred, against whom he played, and though he won't now have the opportunity to share the same team with the Welshman, the former Shakhtar Donetsk insists that he will be proud to share the same colours.
 


"It’s going to be a big challenge, that’s for sure”, Fred told his club's official website.

“But as I have already said, I am someone who is always looking to improve.


I'm looking to show the best of my abilities every day and to work to improve, and that means working to play well and put in good performances in the Premier League and with Manchester United to achieve great things and win titles.

"At United, I’m looking to win titles, alongside my new team-mates and my new manager, win matches with the club and make history by achieving great things together.”

Having joined Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, Fred managed a total of 155 appearances, scoring 15 goals and setting up an equal number of assists for his now former team-mates.

 