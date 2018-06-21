XRegister
21/06/2018 - 22:59 BST

Chelsea Agree Rough Fee With Juventus For Daniele Rugani

 




Chelsea have agreed a rough fee with Juventus for defender Daniele Rugani as they kick off their summer signings.

The Blues are shopping in Italy in advance of the confirmation of former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as their new manager; Antonio Conte is expected to leave.




Sarri wants Rugani at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea have been working to land a centre-back that Juventus rate highly.

And it appears they have succeeded as, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Chelsea have an agreement for a fee of an initial €32m, reaching €35m with bonuses.
 


Chelsea will look to quickly finalise the deal and add Rugani to the ranks, putting him at Sarri's disposal.

Juventus have long viewed the Italy international as a future defensive star, but it appears they have chosen to cash in this summer.


The 23-year-old spent time learning his trade away from Juventus at Empoli before turning out for the Serie A giants, while he has been capped by Italy on seven occasions.

Rugani made 26 appearances in all competitions for Juventus last season.
 