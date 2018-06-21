Chelsea Agree Rough Fee With Juventus For Daniele Rugani

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have agreed a rough fee with Juventus for defender Daniele Rugani as they kick off their summer signings.



The Blues are shopping in Italy in advance of the confirmation of former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as their new manager; Antonio Conte is expected to leave.











Sarri wants Rugani at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea have been working to land a centre-back that Juventus rate highly.



And it appears they have succeeded as, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Chelsea have an agreement for a fee of an initial €32m, reaching €35m with bonuses.





Chelsea will look to quickly finalise the deal and add Rugani to the ranks, putting him at Sarri's disposal.



Juventus have long viewed the Italy international as a future defensive star, but it appears they have chosen to cash in this summer.