Chelsea’s Davide Zappacosta Comments On Inter Link

Davide Zappacosta has insisted that for the moment he is only thinking about Chelsea, amidst interest from Inter this summer.



The defender joined Chelsea from Torino last summer, but remained a bit part player in Antonio Conte’s side, who provided a meek defence of their Premier League title and finished fifth in the league.











Chelsea are set to be in the market for full-backs with Napoli’s Elseid Hysaj and Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi believed to be their targets and it has led to speculation over Zappacosta’s future.



Inter are interested in signing the former Torino man and are in in talks with Chelsea to take him back to Italy on an initial loan with an option to make the move permanent.





The defender stressed that he is not aware of Inter’s interest at the moment and insisted that for now he is only thinking about returning to Chelsea for pre-season preparations.



Asked about Inter’s interest, Zappacosta told Sky Italia: “I don’t know anything, they are just rumours.

“Of course it is always pleasing when a club are interested in you, but I am a Chelsea player.



“And now I am only thinking of Chelsea.”



He signed a four-year contract with Chelsea when he joined the club last summer.