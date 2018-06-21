Ever Banega’s Agent Heading For Arsenal Talks But Family Factor To Make Things Tough For Gunners

Follow @insidefutbol





Ever Banega’s agent is set to arrive in London for talks with Arsenal as Unai Emery eyes a reunion with his former Sevilla midfielder.



Arsenal are looking to do all their deals early, unlike their transfer operations during Arsene Wenger, and have already snapped up Bernd Leno and Stephan Lichtsteiner this summer.











The Gunners are also expected to complete moves for Dortmund defender Sokratis and Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira in the coming days and weeks.



And it seems Arsenal are now turning their attention towards Sevilla midfielder Banega, who has been identified as a key target for new Gunners boss Emery.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the midfielder’s agent is expected to arrive in London shortly and is set for talks with the Gunners over a proposed move for the Argentine.



Arsenal are expected to make a contract offer to Banega’s agent, but the negotiations to take the midfielder to north London are expected to be tough.



The 29-year-old feels settled at Sevilla and his family are not too keen on a move away from Spain at the moment.



Banega returned to La Liga last year after spending just one season at Inter and is not expected to push for a move again this summer.



Emery wants to add the midfielder to his Arsenal squad and the Gunners are counting on their new manager to convince the Argentine to change his mind.

