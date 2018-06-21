Former Leeds Star Pierre-Michel Lasogga Starts Hamburg Pre-Season Amid Future Uncertainty

Follow @insidefutbol





Pierre-Michel Lasogga has returned to Hamburg for pre-season training following his loan spell at Leeds United.



The striker spent all of last season on loan at Leeds in England and scored ten goals in the Championship for the Whites.











Leeds have not made a move to re-sign Lasogga, but the Whites have yet to kick off their transfer push for the summer after focusing on the appointment of a new head coach in the shape of Marcelo Bielsa.



Hamburg were relegated from the Bundesliga last term and Lasogga does not have a clause in his contract to reduce his wages, meaning he is still earning €3.4m per season.





As such, Hamburg have been linked with being open to moving Lasogga on.



The salary means that the former Leeds hitman is Hamburg's highest earner.



Lasogga's loan at Leeds is only officially due to end at the end of the month, but he has already returned to Hamburg and is ready for action at the club.



He has played in the German second tier before when at Hertha Berlin.

