XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/06/2018 - 17:18 BST

He Fits Perfectly – West Ham Deal-Maker Hails New Boy

 




West Ham United director of football Mario Hussilos has hailed the club's new signing Lukasz Fabianski as a perfect modern goalkeeper.

Fabianski, who was in good form during his tenure with Swansea City as he made more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper during the past three seasons, has joined the Hammers from the Swans for an undisclosed fee.




Hussilos has no doubt about Fabianski's abilities and believes that the Polish international is an established Premier League goalkeeper who has been in top form at both domestic and international level.

The 59-year-old hailed Fabianki's agility, presence and distribution, and feels that he is a perfect modern goalkeeper who will bring strong competition to the spot. He also wished the 33-year-old luck for his World Cup campaign with Poland and is looking forward to welcoming him to the club after the end of the mega-event.
 


The West Ham deal-maker told the club's official website: “Lukasz is an experienced and established Premier League goalkeeper, with great quality that he has shown at both domestic and international level.

“He fits perfectly the mould of the modern goalkeeper, with excellent agility, presence and distribution, and will bring strong competition to the position.


“Of course, at this moment, Lukasz is fully focused on the World Cup finals with Poland.

"We wish him all the very best out in Russia and look forward to welcoming him upon his return to England later this summer."

Fabianski will be a key part in West Ham United new manager Manuel Pellegrini's plans next season and will look to continue his good display for the Hammers as well.

 