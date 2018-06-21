He Fits Perfectly – West Ham Deal-Maker Hails New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United director of football Mario Hussilos has hailed the club's new signing Lukasz Fabianski as a perfect modern goalkeeper.



Fabianski, who was in good form during his tenure with Swansea City as he made more saves than any other Premier League goalkeeper during the past three seasons, has joined the Hammers from the Swans for an undisclosed fee.











Hussilos has no doubt about Fabianski's abilities and believes that the Polish international is an established Premier League goalkeeper who has been in top form at both domestic and international level.



The 59-year-old hailed Fabianki's agility, presence and distribution, and feels that he is a perfect modern goalkeeper who will bring strong competition to the spot. He also wished the 33-year-old luck for his World Cup campaign with Poland and is looking forward to welcoming him to the club after the end of the mega-event.





The West Ham deal-maker told the club's official website: “Lukasz is an experienced and established Premier League goalkeeper, with great quality that he has shown at both domestic and international level.



“He fits perfectly the mould of the modern goalkeeper, with excellent agility, presence and distribution, and will bring strong competition to the position.



“Of course, at this moment, Lukasz is fully focused on the World Cup finals with Poland.



"We wish him all the very best out in Russia and look forward to welcoming him upon his return to England later this summer."



Fabianski will be a key part in West Ham United new manager Manuel Pellegrini's plans next season and will look to continue his good display for the Hammers as well.