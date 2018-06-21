Hope Marcelo Bielsa Can Make Me Better, Leeds United Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has expressed his hope to see new head coach Marcelo Bielsa follow his trend of promoting youth and in the process help him grow.



Phillips, a product of Leeds' youth academy, was an integral part of the team last season, playing in a total of 41 Championship games and scoring seven goals.











However, things have since changed at Elland Road and with the appointment of Bielsa, who will have his own way of operating – and the youngster is well aware of it.



Phillips though has heard about the Argentine's knack for promoting youth and hopes that the particular tendency of Bielsa will be useful for his future at the club.





“I’ve read a lot about him and there are world class managers in the game who have spoken very highly about him", the youngster told his club's official website.



“I’ve heard he is very good with young players and he makes them better, so I’m looking forward to that, along with meeting the staff and getting back out on the pitch.”



The Whites came to know about their Championship fixtures for next season on Thursday, with the side scheduled to kick off their campaign with a match against Stoke City, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

