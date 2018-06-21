Inter Hand Tottenham and West Ham Boost By Ending Interest In Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have communicated to Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham linked midfielder Rafinha that they will not be signing him on a permanent contract this summer.



The midfielder struggled with injuries at Barcelona in the first half of last season, but found his touch again following joining Inter on loan in the January transfer window.











He made 17 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri and helped them to secure a Champions League spot with a top four finish.



The Nerazzurri have an option to sign him on a permanent deal, but it seems the financial aspect of the move is set to end their interest in Rafinha this summer.





And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Serie A giants have told Rafinha and his entourage that they won’t be pursuing his signature in the ongoing window.



With Radja Nainggolan expected to arrive from Roma, Inter are not willing to spend big on another midfielder this summer.



Inter’s decision to end their interest in the midfielder will come as a boost for his Premier League suitors, with Tottenham and West Ham believed to be interested in signing him.



Rafinha is reportedly keen on playing Champions League football, which gives Spurs an edge over West Ham in the chase for the Barcelona midfielder.

