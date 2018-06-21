XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/06/2018 - 23:52 BST

It’s Tough – Leeds United MD Makes No Bones About Stoke City Opener

 




Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has conceded that his team will have a tough start to their league campaign against Stoke City.

The Whites will face freshly relegated Stoke in a home match to start their campaign on 5th August, followed by an away game against Frank Lampard's Derby County the following weekend.




Kinnear insists that the start will be tough given the kind of strength the Potters boast.

But with a 46-game campaign to come, Kinnear is aware that there will be no easy games for Leeds to target.
 


"It's a tough start", Kinnear was quoted as saying by Yorkshire Evening Post

"It's a great opener for the EFL with it live on Sky but you have to play everyone twice and there's no easy fixtures."


Leeds end the season at Ipswich Town, but the previous weekend host Aston Villa, and Kinnear is hoping that when Villa visit there is still much to play for.

"I look towards the end of the season as well and hope there might be something special when we play Aston Villa at home on the penultimate game."

Season ticket sales for this season are well on course to exceed the record number sold last year, with the appointment of Marcelo Bielsa playing an important factor.

Leeds have already sold 18,000. 
 