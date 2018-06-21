XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/06/2018 - 13:43 BST

Juventus Discuss Possibility Of Signing Arsenal and Tottenham Linked Adrien Rabiot

 




Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has met Juventus to discuss the possibility of the Arsenal and Tottenham linked Adrien Rabiot moving to Turin this summer.

Rabiot has a year left on his current deal with PSG and so far the midfielder has shown little indication that he is prepared to sign a new contract with the French champions.




Facing heat in France for declining an opportunity to be part of Didier Deschamps’ reserve squad for the World Cup, Rabiot is believed to be considering a transfer from PSG this summer.

Arsenal and Tottenham have long admired the PSG midfielder, but for the moment a move to Italy seems more plausible because of the level of interest from Serie A in the Frenchman.
 


Napoli have been reportedly interested in signing the France international and according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, PSG deal-maker Henrique recently met Juventus to discuss Rabiot’s future.

The PSG sporting director was in Italy to close out a deal to sell Javier Pastore to Roma and Juventus used the opportunity to conduct a meeting with him for the 23-year-old midfielder.


Juventus have long been interested in signing the Frenchman and with a year left on his contract, the club are considering making a move for him this summer.
 