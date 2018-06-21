XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/06/2018 - 23:35 BST

Key Chelsea Meeting On Friday, Maurizio Sarri Could Attend

 




Agent Fali Ramadani will hold a key meeting with Chelsea officials in London on Friday and it is possible Maurizio Sarri will be in attendance.

Sarri has been replaced as Napoli coach by Carlo Ancelotti, but his contract and buy-out clause of €8m remain in force at the Serie A side.




Chelsea have been in talks with Napoli and Ramadani to agree a deal to take Sarri to Stamford Bridge as they look for the Italian to become Antonio Conte's successor.

Matters are progressing and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Ramadani will be meeting Chelsea officials in London on Friday.
 


It has been suggested that Sarri could even be present at the meeting in a sign of how close an agreement is.

Chelsea have yet to sack Conte amid suggestions they are working out a compensation package with the Italian.


Sarri led Napoli to second place in Serie A last season.

He is poised to take over a Chelsea team who finished fifth in the Premier League.
 