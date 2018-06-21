XRegister
06 October 2016

21/06/2018 - 16:43 BST

Leeds United Schedule Marcelo Bielsa’s First Press Conference

 




Leeds United will present Marcelo Bielsa at a press conference on Monday.

The Whites have appointed the legendary Argentine as their new head coach on a two-year contract and he is the highest paid manager in the club's history.




He has yet to arrive in England and is due to fly into the country from Argentina on Saturday.

Bielsa will then be presented by Leeds at a press conference set for Monday, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


With the Leeds players due back for pre-season training the same day, Bielsa will also take his first training session as Whites boss.

The Argentine will have to wait a little longer to meet up with Leeds defender Pontus Jansson however.


The centre-back is currently at the World Cup as part of the Sweden squad and completed all 90 minutes of the country's World Cup win over South Korea earlier this week.

Jansson has been linked with a potential move away from Elland Road this summer.
 