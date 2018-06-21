XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/06/2018 - 22:37 BST

Leeds United Situation Was Unpleasant, Felix Wiedwald Admits

 




Felix Wiedwald has admitted he was in an unpleasant situation at Leeds United.

The goalkeeper completed a return to Germany earlier this week, joining German Cup holders Eintracht Frankfurt to end an unhappy one-season spell at Elland Road.




Wiedwald had started last term as number 1 at Leeds, but lost his spot in the side only to regain it and then lose it again, ending the season out of the side, as errors dogged his performances in the Championship for the Whites.

He joined Leeds from Bundesliga club Werder Bremen and admits it was not a good experience to go from playing regularly in the German top flight to being unwanted in the English second tier.
 


Wiedwald told German daily Bild: "The last three months haven't been easy.

"When you were playing in the Bundesliga only a year ago and are then no longer wanted at a second tier club it is unpleasant.


"Nevertheless, I have learnt a lot during that time.

"And I'm mastering the language perfectly now", he added, taking the positives.

The 28-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions for Leeds during his time at Elland Road and kept 12 clean sheets.

Wiedwald will be number 2 at Eintracht Frankfurt.
 