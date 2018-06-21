Leeds United Situation Was Unpleasant, Felix Wiedwald Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Felix Wiedwald has admitted he was in an unpleasant situation at Leeds United.



The goalkeeper completed a return to Germany earlier this week, joining German Cup holders Eintracht Frankfurt to end an unhappy one-season spell at Elland Road.











Wiedwald had started last term as number 1 at Leeds, but lost his spot in the side only to regain it and then lose it again, ending the season out of the side, as errors dogged his performances in the Championship for the Whites.



He joined Leeds from Bundesliga club Werder Bremen and admits it was not a good experience to go from playing regularly in the German top flight to being unwanted in the English second tier.





Wiedwald told German daily Bild: "The last three months haven't been easy.



"When you were playing in the Bundesliga only a year ago and are then no longer wanted at a second tier club it is unpleasant.



"Nevertheless, I have learnt a lot during that time.



"And I'm mastering the language perfectly now", he added, taking the positives.



The 28-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions for Leeds during his time at Elland Road and kept 12 clean sheets.



Wiedwald will be number 2 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

