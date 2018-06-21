XRegister
21/06/2018 - 15:52 BST

Lyon Coach Meeting Arsenal Target To Sell Move To France

 




Lyon coach Bruno Genesio is meeting with Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund target Abdou Diallo today to convince him to make the move to France.

Diallo was superb in the Bundesliga for Mainz last season and the German club look set to lose him this summer, despite demanding €30m for his services.




Dortmund have been working to close out a deal for Diallo, but he is due to visit Lyon's facilities today as the Ligue 1 side fight for his signature.

According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Lyon coach Genesio will hold talks with Diallo as he seeks to convince him that a move back to France is in his best interests.
 


Lyon have offered Diallo a contract worth €400,000 per month, but have yet to match Dortmand's bid for the defender, which is close to the €30m mark.

The defender has also been linked with Arsenal, but at present it is Dortmund and Lyon going head to head for the player's signature.


It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will enter the race, but they are likely to need to make a move soon if they intend to do so.

The 22-year-old only joined Mainz last summer from Monaco for €5m.
 