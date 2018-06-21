Manchester United Interest Makes Me Happy – Inter Star Tackles Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter defender Milan Skriniar has conceded that he is flattered by interest from Manchester United, but admits that a decision on his future lies with the Nerazzurri.



The defender, who joined Inter from Sampdoria last summer, has emerged as one of Serie A’s best centre-backs through his performances at the San Siro last season.











His impressive first season at Inter has led to speculation over his future with suggestions the Nerazzurri have already rejected a big money offer from Manchester United.



Jose Mourinho is believed to be a big fan of the player and Manchester United are reportedly keeping the communication channels open with the Slovak’s representatives.





Skriniar admits that he is flattered by interest from the Premier League giants, but insisted that he is happy at Inter and a decision on his future depends on the Serie A outfit.



Asked about Inter reportedly rejecting a bid from Manchester United, the defender told the Slovakian FA: “I’m happy about their interest in me.

“But Inter decided how they decided, so I cannot say anything more about it.



“However, I am satisfied at Inter.”



Inter are plotting to offer him a new contract to keep his suitors at bay this summer and with Skriniar not pushing to leave, the odds appear to be in favour of him staying at the San Siro.