Maurizio Sarri Tells Chelsea To Chase Gonzalo Higuain

Follow @insidefutbol





Maurizio Sarri has put forward his demand to sign Gonzalo Higuain this summer from Juventus once he becomes Chelsea manager.



Chelsea are in the market for a big name striker after Alvaro Morata failed to hit the ground running last season following his big money move from Real Madrid.











The Spaniard’s future at Chelsea has been under the scanner with Juventus believed to be interested and even the Blues have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.



However, Sarri has his own plans for Chelsea’s strike force and it has been claimed that he is plotting to reunite with one of his former players in west London.





According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, the Italian coach has demanded Chelsea sign Higuain from Juventus during negotiations with the Blues over becoming their new manager.



The Italian’s representatives are finalising the details of his proposed contract with Chelsea and it has been made clear to the club that Sarri wants them to pursue the Juventus star.



The former banker worked with Higuain at Napoli and is keen to get his hands on him again once he takes charge of Chelsea this summer.



Juventus are expected to demand a huge fee and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to fork out a large sum for a 30-year-old after signing Morata on a club record deal last year.

