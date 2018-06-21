Paris Saint-Germain Put High Asking Price On Head of Arsenal and Spurs Linked Adrien Rabiot

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain have set a steep asking price for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus midfield target Adrien Rabiot this summer.



Rabiot has a year left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes and he has stopped all negotiations over a new deal with the French champions.











Facing heat in his homeland following his refusal to be part of France’s reserve squad for the World Cup, the midfielder is eyeing an exit from the French capital this summer.



Arsenal and Tottenham have long been admirers of the midfielder and could make a move for him in the ongoing window, but Juventus are the ones who met Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique in Italy to enquire about Rabiot recently.





And according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, the French champions have identified a high asking price of around €50m for Rabiot, despite his contractual situation.



The 23-year-old midfielder remains a highly rated talent in France and PSG are unwilling to lose him without a fight this summer.



Juventus are not keen to shell out such a sum for Rabiot, but could consider offering a player to PSG as part of a deal.



PSG are interested in Alex Sandro, who is being mooted as a player who could become a makeweight in Juventus’ pursuit of the Frenchman.



It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Tottenham will firm up their interest at the €50m price point.

