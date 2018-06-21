Steven Gerrard Factor Made Rangers Move No-Brainer – Jon Flanagan

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Jon Flanagan insists that once he got to know about the club's interest in him and then spoke to manager Steven Gerrard, joining the Gers was a no-brainer.



The 25-year-old has joined the Gers on a free transfer after being released by Liverpool, putting pen-to-paper to a two-year deal.











The full-back will now join his new-team-mates at their training camp in Spain before they return to Scotland to take part in the Europa League qualifiers.



Giving his reaction to the move, Flanagan said that speaking to Gerrard was an important factor as it made things clear for him and he decided to sign.





“I’m delighted to be here. When I got the call from my agent and then spoke to Stevie, it was a no-brainer for me", Flanagan told his club's official channel.



On the club's historic background and the huge fanbase, Flanagan said that he has a hope that he can soon prove to them what quality he is bringing to the team.



“The size of the club and what the fans are about – I’m just delighted to be here and hopefully I can show the fans what I’m all about.

“I played with the manager at Liverpool, and he was a big part of me coming here. I obviously know all about the club, but Stevie was a massive influence on me coming here as well.

“I think I’m a no-nonsense footballer. I think I keep it simple, I don’t mind a tackle, and when the going gets tough, I think I stick around and I am mentally strong.



“I think I am different to the full-backs we have got here now, so it will be exciting and there is a lot of competition for places.



“I can’t wait [to get started] and I am so excited. I just want to get going – I am buzzing and I want to show to all the fans what I am about and put Rangers back up there.”



Flanagan spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers, featuring in nine games overall.

