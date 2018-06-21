Turkish Giants In Talks To Sign Chelsea Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Fenerbahce have opened talks with Chelsea for the signature of Marco van Ginkel, who is also a target for PSV Eindhoven this summer.



Van Ginkel led PSV to the Dutch league title last season during his loan stint and the Eredivisie champions are keen to sign him on a permanent contract from Chelsea.











With only a year left on his deal to run, Chelsea are prepared to listen to offers for the Dutchman and PSV are expected to put in a bid for the player in the coming days and weeks.



However, the Dutch champions are set to face competition from Turkey for Van Ginkel as according to Turkish daily Milliyet, Fenerbahce are also interested in signing the Dutch midfielder.





The Turkish giants have been in talks with Chelsea and are hopeful of finding common ground with the Blues during negotiations for Van Ginkel’s proposed transfer.



Phillip Cocu, who worked with Van Ginkel at PSV last season, has taken charge of Fenerbahce and he wants to reunite with the Dutchman at the Ulker Stadium this summer.



Fenerbahce are counting upon Cocu to convince the midfielder to move to Turkey if they managed to work out a transfer fee with Chelsea.

