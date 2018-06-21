XRegister
06 October 2016

21/06/2018 - 21:37 BST

West Ham Make Contact With Agent To Enquire About La Liga Midfielder

 




West Ham United have touched base over potentially signing Joaquin Correa from Spanish giants Sevilla.

The Hammers are working overtime in the transfer window this summer to hand new boss Manuel Pellegrini a strong squad for next term and their gaze has turned towards Spain.




Correa turns out for Sevilla, but was previously on the books at Italian Serie A side Sampdoria and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, West Ham have been in touch with agent Alessandro Lucci.

West Ham had been chasing attacking midfielder Javier Pastore, but are missing out on the Argentine.
 


Pastore is willing to take a pay cut to join Roma from Paris Saint-Germain and has rejected the Hammers' advances.

Now the Premier League side want Correa, a product of the Estudiantes youth system and who moved to Europe with Sampdoria in 2015.


Correa also has interest from clubs in Italy, meaning it may not be smooth sailing for the Hammers to land him.

The 23-year-old was not included in Argentina's squad for the World Cup, but has been capped twice by his country.
 