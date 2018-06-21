West Ham Officials In Italy To Do Deals For Two Players

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United officials are in Italy in an attempt to close out deals for defender Armando Izzo and attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson.



The Hammers are looking to get their transfer business done and have been locked in talks with Lazio to sign Anderson.











The Brazilian is ready to make the move to England, while Lazio are willing to sell, but West Ham have struggled to agree a final price with the Serie A outfit.



West Ham are also interested in Genoa centre-back Izzo.





Looking to reinforce their defensive options, the Hammers have zeroed in on Izzo and want him to follow Issa Diop through the door.



It has been suggested that Izzo will cost in the region of €14m to sign from Genoa.



West Ham officials are now in Italy, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, as they look to agree the transfers of both Izzo and Anderson.



The Premier League side do look set to miss out on another target in the shape of Javier Pastore, who is poised to join Roma from Paris Saint-Germain.

