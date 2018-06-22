Aberdeen and Rangers Target Dylan McGeouch Continuing Sunderland Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers target Dylan McGeouch is continuing negotiations with Sunderland after holding talks with the Black Cats on Thursday, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The 25-year-old was in good form for Neil Lennon's Hibernian side last season, but has quit Easter Road rather than extend his contract and has options in both Scotland and England.











Aberdeen and Rangers both hold an interest in McGeouch, while Blackburn Rovers and QPR have been linked with wanting to take him to England.



But Sunderland may be out in front for the midfielder after holding discussions with him.





McGeouch was at Sunderland's training base on Thursday and held talks with new Black Cats boss Jack Ross.



And negotiations between the midfielder and Sunderland are continuing.



Sunderland were relegated from the Championship last season and under Ross are bidding to instantly bounce back to the second tier.



Ross welcomes his Sunderland players back for pre-season training next week and is keen to get deals done.

