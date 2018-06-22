XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/06/2018 - 19:33 BST

All Was Transparent – Leeds United Supremo On His Company Securing Myanmar Broadcast Rights

 




Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani insists that the deal for his company, Eleven Sports, to secure the rights to broadcast the Myanmar National League was done in January. 

Radrizzani and the Whites came in for serious flak after heading to Myanmar in May to play two post-season friendlies.




Leeds ignored various pleas not to play in the country due to the political disturbance and alleged human rights violations.

Now, six weeks after the friendlies took place, Radrizzani's Eleven Sports have been awarded a nine-year contract to broadcast the Myanmar National League.
 


The Leeds owner has taken to Twitter to defend the development and, replying to a local journalist, wrote: "Deal was done last January and I offered a kind gesture to the local football federation to bring Leeds United to play.

"NO need to justify and all was transparent among any level including players at the club JUST FYI and reference.


"Hope now  we can focus on next season."

The Leeds supremo also insists that he was hoping not to take Leeds to Myanmar in May as he was crossing his fingers for the Whites to be involved in the Championship playoffs.

"And I wished for long to be in play off and being unable to honour my promise to play last May", Radrizzani added.

The Italian set a minimum target of a top six finish for Leeds last season, but the Whites could only finish in 13th.
 