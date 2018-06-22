All Was Transparent – Leeds United Supremo On His Company Securing Myanmar Broadcast Rights

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani insists that the deal for his company, Eleven Sports, to secure the rights to broadcast the Myanmar National League was done in January.



Radrizzani and the Whites came in for serious flak after heading to Myanmar in May to play two post-season friendlies.











Leeds ignored various pleas not to play in the country due to the political disturbance and alleged human rights violations.



Now, six weeks after the friendlies took place, Radrizzani's Eleven Sports have been awarded a nine-year contract to broadcast the Myanmar National League.





The Leeds owner has taken to Twitter to defend the development and, replying to a local journalist, wrote: "Deal was done last January and I offered a kind gesture to the local football federation to bring Leeds United to play.



"NO need to justify and all was transparent among any level including players at the club JUST FYI and reference.



"Hope now we can focus on next season."



The Leeds supremo also insists that he was hoping not to take Leeds to Myanmar in May as he was crossing his fingers for the Whites to be involved in the Championship playoffs.



"And I wished for long to be in play off and being unable to honour my promise to play last May", Radrizzani added.



The Italian set a minimum target of a top six finish for Leeds last season, but the Whites could only finish in 13th.

