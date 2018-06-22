Arsenal Consider Entering Transfer Chase For Celta Vigo Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have been keeping tabs on Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislav Lobotka, who is a target for Napoli this summer.



The Spanish outfit signed the Slovakian defensive midfielder from FC Nordsjaelland last year and after an impressive season in Spain, his future is under the scanner.











Napoli are interested in signing him as potential replacement for Marek Hamsik, who is considering offers to move to China in the ongoing transfer window.



The Slovak recently confirmed talks with Napoli, but the Serie A giants now could face serious competition for his signature in the coming days and weeks because of interest from other European big wigs.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Arsenal and PSG are keeping a close eye on Lobotka and are considering making a move for him this summer.



The Gunners are set to sign Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria and are also keen on Sevilla’s Ever Banega, but it seems Lobotka is also on their shortlist of midfield targets.



PSG remain keen to add more muscle to their midfield and the Celta Vigo man has emerged as a target.



Celta Vigo are expected to encourage more interest in their midfielder as they want around €50m before agreeing to sell him this summer.

