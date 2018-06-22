Barcelona Exploring Entering Transfer Race For Manchester United And Real Madrid Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are exploring the transfer arms race for the signature of Manchester United and Real Madrid midfield target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.



The Serbian midfielder has emerged as the hottest name in the ongoing transfer window as a series of top clubs make a beeline to snare him away from Lazio.











The Serie A giants are aware that they will most probably lose the 23-year-old this summer, but they are preparing to make the most of any transaction behind his proposed departure.



Lazio have already reportedly rejected a huge offer from Manchester United, and Real Madrid are claimed to be preparing a bid of around €150m to take Milinkovic-Savic to the Spanish capital.





And amidst all this there is talk of the other half of the Spanish big two considering signing the midfielder as according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are showing an interest in the Serbian.



The midfielder’s qualities are not alien to the Barcelona technical team and it has been claimed that the Catalan giants scouted Milinkovic-Savic a number of times last season.



Barcelona are interested and are now considering the margins of the deal for a proposed move for the Serbian.



They are aware of the interest from Real Madrid and know that they would have to dig deep into their pockets to lay their hands on the Lazio midfielder this summer.

