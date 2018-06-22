XRegister
06 October 2016

22/06/2018 - 23:28 BST

Chelsea Continue Work On Maurizio Sarri Appointment, Crucial Progress Made

 




Chelsea are continuing to work on appointing Maurizio Sarri as their new manager and have finalised the contract the Italian will sign. 

Sarri, who is still under contract at Napoli despite having been replaced as coach by Carlo Ancelotti, has taken big steps towards becoming the next Chelsea boss, but there is still work to do.




According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Sarri's personal lawyer Fabio Giotti, joined by agent Fali Ramadani, left for London early on Friday morning.

The contract with Chelsea is done and will see Sarri earn €6m per year, over three years. Chelsea will also have an option to extend the contract by a further two years.
 


The next step is claimed to be finalising the release of Sarri from Napoli.

The Blues are expected to pay €5m, while also promising not to raid Napoli for key players this summer.


It is suggested that in the coming days the final agreement with Napoli will be reached, releasing Sarri to take over.

Chelsea have already started work on securing Sarri's targets.
 