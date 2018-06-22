Claim From France: Arsenal and Spurs Target Not Offered To Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur linked midfielder Adrien Rabiot has not been offered to Juventus and he could still continue at Paris Saint-Germain next season, it has been claimed.



The 23-year-old midfielder has come under heat in his homeland after he refused to be part of France’s reserve list for the World Cup and there are suggestions he could look to leave his country this summer.











He has a year left on his contract with PSG and the midfielder has reportedly stopped all negotiations over a new deal as he continues to consider his future at the Parc des Princes.



PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has reportedly met Juventus in Italy over a possible deal for Rabiot to move to Turin but those claims have been rubbished.





According to French daily Le Parisien, the Frenchman has not been offered to Juventus and there is still the possibility of Rabiot continuing at PSG beyond the end of the window.



PSG are aware of the midfielder’s talent and are expected to continue to probe the possibility of him signing a new deal.



The Frenchman also has suitors across the English Channel, believed to be Arsenal and Tottenham, who are keeping tabs on his situation at PSG.



PSG are reportedly valuing him at around €50m if they decide to sell him this summer.

