Impossible Heist: Barcelona Unlikely To Pursue Tottenham Hotspur Star

Barcelona are aware that it will be almost impossible to wrestle Christian Eriksen away from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.



The Dane has been on the wishlist of Barcelona for some time and his performances in the World Cup have further established his credentials as one of the best creative midfielders in the world at the moment.











Eriksen has been the creative heartbeat of the Tottenham side over the last few years and has been integral in Spurs reaching the Champions League for three seasons in a row.



Barcelona have long fluttered their eyes at the 26-year-old to tempt him into a move to the Nou Camp, but the Dane has remained committed to the north London outfit.





And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan giants have accepted that it will be almost impossible to sign Eriksen from Tottenham this summer.



The Dane is high on the Barcelona’s shortlist but they have conceded that they would have to make a monumental offer to Tottenham for them to even consider selling their best creative midfielder.



The midfielder has a contract until 2020 with Tottenham and Spurs are already working on offering him a new long term deal.



Eriksen scored 14 goals and 13 assists for Tottenham last season and has a goal and assist each for Denmark in their first two games in the World Cup.

